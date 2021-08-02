While the country is deeply divided on many issues, Webster Groves and Kirkwood possess something many American cities don’t — a strong sense of community.
While neighbors may disagree when it comes to issues like the economy, racial justice or climate change, there’s one common enemy everyone has faced — COVID-19. But as the pandemic swept across the nation, Webster and Kirkwood residents rose above the division, banding together to find creative ways to keep their sense of community intact. Many recall group texts, socializing six feet apart and conversations via community Facebook pages and other social media platforms.
As parents and families navigated virtual school, job losses and the ability to converse face to face, many found solace in nightly walks, Zoom chats with family members and friends, and board games on the front porch.
Webster teen Jacob Perez defines community as “a lot of things that come together.”
“It’s an important and positive idea — giving back or creating something others can benefit from,” he said.
Greta Buck and her husband moved to Webster Groves in December of 2019, just before the pandemic.
“We lived in Michigan for over 20 years,” she said. “It was our whole social world — we had friends with kids the same age who ran around and played in the neighborhood.”
Unable to form the bond with her new neighbors the way she would have preferred, Buck found herself involved in a group text with local women sharing advice, stories and fulfilling favors. She said even amidst a global pandemic, Webster Groves was able to provide a small taste of what small-town America is so well known for.
Webster Groves resident Dave Buck (unrelated to Greta Buck), who brought to life the community Porchfest last November and the Steeplechase Walk earlier this month in Webster, is a determined peacemaker with a soft spot for people. Dave Buck’s idea of community is centered on his mother, who he affectionately recalls saying: “There are always differences and always diversity, and that is what forms a healthy community.”
“The word (community) is a combination of commune and unity,” he said. “It literally means to share as one, to prosper.”
Dave Buck’s passion for community and helping bring people together led to his organizing Porchfest, a free and walkable outdoor live music event that took place in October of 2020. Porchfest featured nearly two dozen local musicians spread out and performing from the front porches of 22 homes in the neighborhood bounded by South Gore and South Gray avenues in Webster Groves. The event was a big hit and proved to be a great way to bring the community together in a safe and socially distant way as COVID-19 cases surged in the fall of last year.
In Kirkwood, Suzanne Hembrough of Silver Lane said she experienced a unique taste of unity during the pandemic through her neighborhood. At the start of COVID-19, neighbors began celebrating birthdays and other special occasions outside with each other.
“We celebrated our birthdays singing outside our homes at a distance. We serenaded everyone who gave us their date of birth,” she said. “No matter the weather, we sang. There was extreme heat in August, there was rain in September, there were frigid temps on Christmas Eve.
“We sang while we celebrated our small community,” she added. “It was those celebrations that kept us going during those dark days.”
Hembrough said the birthday celebrations helped give people a reason to get out of their homes.
“Birthday time was 3 p.m. For some, it was the first time we got dressed all day,” she said. “A year and a half later we are still singing, but standing closer, and we get dressed much earlier in the day! There is a little bit of silver lining to the pandemic — it is here on our Silver Lane.”
Lillian Maynor is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a recent Webster Groves High School graduate with plans of traveling to Kathmandu, Nepal, to teach English and learn about the culture.