The Sappington House Foundation is organizing the Jemima Sappington Society to find and connect families who are descendants of this pioneer mother of 17 children. Jemima and John Sappington are the original pioneers who settled in the Sappington/Crestwood area in 1806.
Sappington cousins related to John and Jemima Sappington will meet on Sunday, March 20, at the Sappington House Library of American Decorative Arts, 1015 S. Sappington Road from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be the first time the descendants have gathered in over 10 years. The program will include a “show and tell” of family heirlooms.
The event is organized by Dyann Dierkes, Sappington House Foundation president, and foundation member Marsha Sappington Halkola, who both share Thomas Sappington as an ancestor.
The group is on the hunt for descendants who live in the greater St. Louis area. Other family surnames related to the Sappingtons include Bowles, Wells, Parke, Fine, Kinkaid, Tesson, Long, Mason, McCormick and Smith. Genealogists from the local DAR will be on hand to help with family lineage for anyone who thinks they are related.
Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, contact Marsha Halkola at 352-547-0009 or email Dyann Dierkes at d.dierkes53@gmail.com.