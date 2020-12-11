The Missouri Court of Appeals sided with St. Louis County in a lawsuit challenging the county’s current indoor dining protocols. The lawsuit stems from a November mandate from County Executive Sam Page banning indoor dining and permitting restaurants to serve customers through curbside, carryout or delivery only in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Owners of nearly 40 area eateries filed a lawsuit against Page on Nov. 18, calling his ban on indoor dining an overreach of his power.
The Circuit Court in Clayton previously ruled for the county, leaving the protocols in place. The Missouri Court of Appeals agreed on Dec. 11 and allowed the county to continue enforcing its indoor dining protocols moving forward.
“St. Louis County’s indoor dining protocols are based on the latest scientific research and expert advice from the Pandemic Task Force and public health professionals. And they are holding back the spread of COVID-19 throughout the County,” said Page. “We will continue working to limit the pandemic’s spread so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible. We will continue our open and respectful conversations with the restaurant community so that indoor dining can reopen when it is safe.”
This is the sixth court to rule in favor of the County’s public health orders since the beginning of the pandemic.