The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit has dealt another heavy blow to St. John Vianney High School’s long court battle to win the right to use the professional-grade lighting system it installed four years ago on the baseball fields at the back of its campus.
The first blow to Vianney’s crusade came in September 2018, when the U.S. District Court issued a summary judgment dismissing the school’s complaint that the city violated its religious and property rights when it denied permission to use the new field lighting system, which had been installed with city permission at a cost of at least $235,000.
A former city employee had granted permission for the installation under the erroneous impression that the school was merely performing a routine upgrade to an existing set of lights, rather than installing an entirely new, highly powerful system on an unlit field.
The city was then in the somewhat embarrassing position of having granted Vianney permission to install a lighting system, but denied permission to use it.
The key to the matter, according to the Appeals Court ruling, is zoning restrictions Kirkwood adopted in 2012 that stringently control the amount of light that can be spilled from one property onto another.
Vianney and Kirkwood High School both have lighted football fields that exceed the restrictions, but these are “grandfathered” systems installed prior to 2012. Neither school ever has had a lighted baseball field, and neither would be exempt from the 2012 zoning regulations should they decide to build one, said the ruling.
The school has not disputed the fact that the lighting system creates overspill many times in excess of the levels permitted by Kirkwood’s zoning ordinance.
A trial run in December 2015 — almost four years to the day before the likely fateful ruling from the Court of Appeals — created a firestorm of protest from residents of the area to the rear of the school grounds, adjacent to or near the baseball fields.
When the system was switched on, their back yards and in some cases interior rooms of their homes were suddenly blasted with an overwhelming flood of light, residents said. So firm were the residents in opposition to —and many cases so angry over — the field lights that they pursued the Vianney case, repeating their complaints in detail, through public hearings before the city planning commission, board of adjustment and finally city council.
Vianney originally filed its suit in 2016 in the St. Louis County Circuit Court, but since one of its complaints involved an issue of religious freedom under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, proceedings were moved a year later to the U.S. District Court. In September 2018, the court’s ruling came: a summary judgment on all counts in favor of Kirkwood.
On Friday, Dec. 13, the Appeals Court upheld that summary judgment on all points except the dismissal of Vianney’s complaint under Missouri’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. That issue was returned to the District Court with instructions to dismiss without prejudice — meaning that part of the school’s complaint could be reintroduced on the state level.
Vianney therefore retains the right to begin all over again in the Missouri courts. The school also has a pending action in the Circuit Court against the Kirkwood Planning Commission, “but I’m not sure how much good it does them” in light of the federal Appeals Court ruling, said Kirkwood City Attorney John Hessel, who has represented the city in both state and federal court.
When asked about the Appeals Court decision Wednesday, Mike Loyet, president of Vianney High School, said “We are very disappointed, and we will explore options with the city.”
Asked if this means Vianney now will negotiate an agreement with the city, Loyet repeated “we will explore options with the city.” He did not mention further legal action. Loyet will retire at the end of the school year, after serving as president since 2007.
“I just hope it all stops now,” Hessel said of the litigation.
The city has offered a settlement to Vianney that would include restitution of the cost of installing the lights, Hessel said. Vianney, in turn, has offered to settle if it can retain its right to use the lights for night baseball, which would require full power, Loyet has said.
Meanwhile, litigation expenses mount. The Kirkwood City Council in April 2018 made a special appropriation of $90,000 to cover extraordinary legal costs, primarily those incurred in defending the city in the Vianney suit. Costs for Vianney likely were comparable at the time and have continued piling up for both sides in the 20 months since, Hessel said.