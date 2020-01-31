In January 2019, Jane and Andy Tayon asked the Des Peres Board of Aldermen to rectify a situation. Their new home patio was collapsing and the Tayons say the city advised their contractor that a building permit was not needed.
A year has passed and despite talks with city officials, insurance representatives and attorneys, nothing has been resolved. The Tayons are now seeking $57,100 in damages from the city’s insurance company.
After hearing about the Tayons’ plight at a past board meeting, Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker apologized for the city’s failure to issue a building permit. But the city is now denying any responsibility for the Tayons failed patio project, as are both city insurance companies.
Tayon said no one from the city has come to inspect the project at their house at 2347 Fairoyal Drive, despite their repeated requests.
“I don’t want to sue the city,” Jane Tayon said. “I just want their insurance company to cover the damages they are responsible for since Joe Heitkamp (city building official at the time) did not think we needed a permit, which I (now) know we needed.”
Building Permit Issue
In 2017, the Tayons contracted with Sam’s Retaining Wall to build a new patio that included two, three-foot tall retaining walls, a two-foot sitting wall and a patio.
The Tayons say they invested over $55,000 in the project that is now falling apart. The couple maintains that the city of Des Peres is responsible because Heitkamp told Sam Smith, owner of Sam’s Retaining Wall, that a building permit was not necessary.
Smith said he described the project and was told that a wall under four feet did not require a permit. Tayon’s project consisted of two, three-foot tall stepped back walls and a two-foot sitting wall atop a patio. The wall has pulled away from the patio.
“Our answers were clear to very narrowly asked questions on retaining walls,” City Administrator Doug Harms said in a past interview. “There was certainly no clear identification on what was being contemplated or built.”
Jane Tayon said Des Peres could have stopped this by asking the right questions.
“The fact that the project included a patio would require a building permit,” she said.
Harms said the city typically does not comment on items under litigation or pending litigation, but did say that neither the Tayons nor their contractor filed for a building permit. City staff did not review or approve plans for construction, and city staff was not requested to inspect the construction.
“The Tayons may have a cause of action against their contractor for his design and work, but not against the city of Des Peres,” Harms said.