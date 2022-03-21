About 20 residents of an apartment complex in Shrewsbury were displaced following a fire on Monday, March 14, including a couple and their six-year-old child. The three were rescued from their apartment window by ladder when it became impossible to exit the building.
“They were on the third floor and the hallway was full of smoke,” said Shrewsbury Fire Chief Chris Amenn. “They couldn’t make it out the hallway, so they went to the back window and called for help.”
According to Amenn, his department received a call around 11:15 p.m. for a fire at River Crest Apartments in the 7100 block of Murdoch Avenue. The Shrewsbury Fire Department responded alongside firefighters from Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Webster Groves, Affton and St. Louis City. No injuries were reported and firefighters left the scene around 2 a.m.
Amenn said a grease fire was started by unattended cooking. One unit in the complex was completely destroyed, and nine other units are currently unlivable due to smoke and water damage. The entire building has been evacuated for several weeks while the damage is addressed.