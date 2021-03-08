With new cases of COVID-19 in rapid decline and vaccines becoming more widely available, Saint Louis County is lifting certain restrictions intended to curtail the spread of the virus, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday morning.
The new guidelines, which go into effect immediately, allow for later business hours and larger gatherings. Private indoor gatherings of up to 20 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people are now permitted. The limit had been 10.
Businesses may remain open until midnight rather than 11 p.m. The curfew does not apply to carry-out or delivery service. Conference centers and outdoor facilities may increase their operating capacity so long as they are still able to maintain health and safety precautions.
Some other businesses, including casinos, sporting venues, theme parks and museums, may submit plans for reopening, which the Department of Public Health will review and approve on a case-by-case basis.
Page called these changes a “cautious reopening” made possible by expected improvements in vaccine distribution. County residents are still urged to take common-sense measures like wearing masks, staying home when sick, and respecting others’ personal space.
The new event planning guidelines can be found online here.