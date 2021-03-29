As St. Louis County prepares for a dramatic increase in vaccine supply, county officials are seeking additional volunteers to help distribute the new surge in available doses.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday, March 22, called on medical professionals, as well as ordinary residents, to help with the vaccination effort. Page asked primary care physicians and other medical providers to register as vaccinators so they can administer vaccines in their offices or clinics. Physicians can sign up at covidvaccine.mo.gov/vaccinators.
The county also needs help staffing an increasing number of large-scale vaccination events. Medical training is not necessary, although those with a medical background can help with vaccine administration and patient monitoring. Both clinical and non-clinical volunteers can sign up at www.stlcorona.com/volunteer.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health expected to administer a record 15,000 vaccinations this week, and hopes to exceed that number in following weeks as the county’s vaccine allotment increases. More residents will also be seeking the vaccine in coming weeks as the state opens eligibility to Phase 2 workers on March 29, and then to the general public on April 9.
Large-scale vaccination events, by appointment only, will take place at Queeny Park on March 26 and 27. Appointments are given to those who pre-register at stlcorona.com.