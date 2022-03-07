St. Louis County has released a public survey asking for input on how to spend roughly $84 million in federal pandemic relief funds.
The survey asks residents for their preferred uses of the money for broad categories including public health, economic support for small businesses, resources for mental health and substance abuse issues, housing assistance, childcare and education, water and broadband infrastructure and road repair.
Respondents can also submit their own ideas for projects. To fill out a survey, visit stlouiscountymo.gov/community-needs-survey.