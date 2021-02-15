St. Louis County reports that while it’s prepared to provide vaccines to at least 5,000 people per week, efforts have stalled due to a lack of vaccine supply from the state.
The state had previously announced it would provide weekly supplies of the vaccine, but St. Louis County is now entering its third week without a new supply from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Unfortunately, we have not received any vaccine from the state the past two weeks and the county found out this morning it will not receive any vaccine from the state this week,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health anticipated that it would run out of vaccine doses on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Unless more vaccine is made available from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the broad community access to the vaccine that St. Louis County provides may have to be paused.
“St. Louis County continues to be uncertain when and whether it will receive vaccine doses,” Page said. “This makes it incredibly difficult to plan a distribution network and effectively communicate with those who have signed up and are anxiously awaiting an appointment.”
“More importantly,” he added, “it puts at further risk the population the St. Louis County Department of Public Health serves, including people who are uninsured or underinsured, people who do not have a primary care physician, and others who are uniquely at risk and vulnerable to COVID-19. Many of the people who need the vaccine the most simply will not have access to it.”
St. Louis County officials reported that an agreement was reached on Monday, Feb. 8, with local hospital groups to receive 1,950 doses later this week.
How To Get Vaccinated
Missouri is currently permitting vaccinations for residents in priority categories 1A, 1B-1 and 1B-2. These categories include healthcare workers, emergency services, anyone over the age of 65, those with significant medical conditions and those in underserved populations.
Regardless of priority status, citizens can preregister for a vaccine appointment through the following healthcare providers:
• St. Louis Department of Public Health (tinyurl.com/3aykoghy)
• St. Louis County Department of Public Health (tinyurl.com/gtsvkfp2)
• BJC HealthCare (www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines)
• Mercy (tinyurl.com/4b4gazdy)
• St. Luke’s Hospital (lukesvaccine.com)
• Webster Pharmacy (info.webster-pharmacy.com/covid-sign)
Registrants may register with multiple locations and will be contacted when an appointment is available.