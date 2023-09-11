The St. Louis County Department of Health reports an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County.
The department reports about 150 new cases per day and anticipates there are many more unreported cases due to the prevalence of at-home testing for COVID.
The department “strongly encourages” everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and receive booster shots if they have not already done so. Additionally, the department advises those who are not feeling well to stay home to prevent potential spread of the virus in the workplace.
For those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the county recommends getting tested promptly. The county also advises avoiding large indoor gatherings whenever possible and recommends wearing masks in crowded settings, especially for those with a compromised immune system or are otherwise vulnerable.