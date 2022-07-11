St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has launched a new elder and disabled persons abuse hotline. Anyone with evidence of an elderly or disabled person being abused in St. Louis County should call 314-964-6100.
The hotline is staffed by a prosecutor or a staff member with a background in social work. A staff member will return each call and ask to speak with the witness and/or victim to document evidence of any abuse and to evaluate the case for referral to a police detective and/or prosecution.
If it is an emergency, the witness or victim should first call 911 for emergency services.
According to the National Institute on Aging, there are many types of abuse — physical, emotional, sexual, abandonment, financial and neglect. It may be abuse if the elder in question seems depressed, confused or withdrawn; becomes isolated from friends and family; has unexplained bruises, burns or scars; appears dirty, underfed, dehydrated, over- or under-medicated, or not receiving needed care for medical problems; has bed sores or other preventable conditions; or exhibits unusual changes in banking or spending patterns.