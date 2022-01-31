Lt. Col. Kenneth Gregory has been appointed as St. Louis County’s first Black police chief in the history of the department.
The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners announced Gregory’s appointment as the 10th chief of the St. Louis County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Gregory, 70, has been serving as acting chief of the St. Louis County Police Department since July of last year, after Chief Mary Barton resigned Aug. 6.
In a written statement, the board of police commissioners stated that in working with Gregory over the past six months, they were impressed by his leadership style, decision-making processes, his community engagement and his abilities to convert department-issues into concrete action items.
“Chief Gregory is calm under pressure and feels passionately about the department and its commitment to excellence and the St. Louis County community,” the statement read.
Under Gregory’s tenure as acting police chief, commissioners say the department has not only stabilized, but grown in a positive direction.
“Thus, the board determined it is in the best interest of the department and the St. Louis community to place Chief Gregory at the helm,” the statement continued.
Before being promoted to deputy chief in 2018, Gregory served as the commander of the Division of Criminal Investigations. He has served in a number of different capacities for the county police, including membership on the County Police Training Committee and the Chief’s Board for hirees.
Gregory began with the St. Louis County Police on Dec. 2, 1979, when he was hired as a recruit and later assigned to the North County Precinct after graduation. Thirty years later, in 2009, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and assigned to the Division of Special Operations. He was assigned to command the Division of Patrol in May of 2012.
Gregory has received one Meritorious Service Citation, five Chief’s Commendations and five Awards of Excellence.