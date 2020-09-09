The St. Louis Department of Public Health recently modified its recommendations to allow for transitioning elementary school students to in-person learning, should that decision be determined viable for the district.
DPH closely tracks new cases of COVID-19 among children and teens. Recent data has indicated a steady increase in cases among those 15 to 19 years old. Ninety percent of the cases that have been impacting local schools in the last two weeks have been in middle or high school.
The rate of new cases in this age group is nearly five times the average rate of new cases among younger children. Additionally, the positivity rate of adolescents who fall in the 15 to 19 year old range, is highest of all age groups at 20%. By contrast, the positivity rate among children aged 5 to 9 is currently at 6%.
St. Louis County is not mandating this transition, nor will it set criteria for how this should happen.
"At this time, DPH urges parents and families to be patient as individual school districts evaluate next steps. There are significant factors that school district leaders will need to consider and plan for, which will dictate if or when elementary students return to in-person education," wrote Digital and Media Relations Manager Sara Dayley in a Sept. 9 press release.
As a result of its current data, DPH is also not recommending a transition to in-person learning for middle or high school students.