The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has amended the Safer at Home Order to eliminate curfews for restaurants, bars and casinos. Until today, April 9, the curfew had been midnight.
A third change, effective today, allows those officiating outdoor youth and adult sports to remove their face coverings. Those officiating games indoors must still wear a face covering, as indoor transmission of the COVID-19 virus remains higher than outdoor transmission.
“We are hopeful that with more people getting vaccinated, we can continue our gradual reopening of St. Louis County, focusing on the safety of our residents and employees,” said County Executive Sam Page.
Also, beginning today, arcade games can be played in places such as movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys as long as the games are in a separate location from the dining and drinking area and customers remain socially distanced, wear a face covering, do not consume food or beverages while playing and the machines are wiped down between customer uses. Cleaning can be done by the customer if supplies for cleaning are provided.
The Safer at Home Order still requires businesses to follow disinfection protocols but encourages all businesses to review the new CDC guidelines with respect to cleaning and disinfecting products and frequency in cleaning surfaces.
Those new guidelines can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/disinfecting-building-facility.html