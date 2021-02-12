St. Louis County now allows businesses, including restaurants and bars, to expand capacity to 50%. The new order began Thursday, Feb. 11, at 12:01 a.m.
The previous capacity limit was 25%. All other safety restrictions for employees and customers remain in place. St. Louis County health officials say the change comes with a decrease in cases and improvements in hospitalizations, along with continued strong compliance with public health orders.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has been working with its Restaurant Advisory Group, which led to re-opening restaurants at 25% capacity on Jan. 4 and relaxing curfew to 11 p.m., from 10 p.m., on Feb. 1.
Details of the revised order are posted on stlcorona.com.