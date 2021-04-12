St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this week signed an executive order making single-stall bathrooms in government buildings gender neutral.
“Employees and community members, including those who are gender fluid, gender expansive, nonbinary, transgender or cisgender, deserve to be respected without regard to gender identity or gender expression,” said Page.
St. Louis County has prohibited discrimination and harassment based on an individual’s gender identity since 2012, according to a news release from the county.
In his executive order, Page said that having restrooms identified using a binary gender system can work to exclude some employees and community members. Single-stall bathrooms can easily be gender neutral and ease the risk and distress an employee may face, he said.
Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who has championed legislation for LGBTQ+ residents, requested the designation change of single-stall bathrooms.
“This is an important step in ensuring transgender and non-binary individuals feel affirmed and welcomed navigating and working in the buildings of County government,” said Clancy. “Our duty as elected officials is to ensure dignity and respect for all our residents and visitors, and I look forward to continuing to partner with community members and Dr. Page on issues that are important to the LGBTQ+ community.”
There are about 300 single-stall bathrooms in St. Louis County government buildings. The restrooms are all in non-public spaces. The signage for each will now read “Restroom.”