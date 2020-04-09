County Executive Dr. Sam Page has requested assistance from the Missouri National Guard as the region prepares for an escalation of the COVID-19 virus. Currently there are 1,337 cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County. The death toll stands at 28.
Page made the request in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, April 8. As of April 9, Parson said the National Guard is on its way to assist converting a Florissant Quality Inn to a makeshift hospital.
“As we prepare for the surge of this pandemic, the National Guard can play a critical role in helping us transport patients and supplies to free up our healthcare professionals to focus on treatment and care of our residents,” said County Executive Page.
Members of the National Guard also would assist with security at hospitals, testing sites, the county’s warehouse and at the North County Recreation Center, which has been opened to house the unsheltered.
“During this challenging time, these young women and men will be an invaluable asset,” Page said.
For the latest on COVID-19, visit www.stlcorona.com
Mental Health Tips
With school closures across the country, many people are experiencing additional pressure to balance remote schooling and work. Those experiencing stress may consider the following to help smoothly integrate classroom studies and home life:
Create Structure. Set a schedule that includes wake up time, meal times and dedicated school/work time. During school and work, try to limit distractions such as unnecessary electronics and social media. When “off” work/school, refrain from work/school related activity.
Plan Logistically. Designate a specific space for work/school activities. If more than one adult is working in the home, talk about your daily work calendars, meeting schedules or other times when you will be less available to assist with children in the home. You may be able to stagger the times when one of you is available and plan more effectively for times when both adults need to be occupied with minimal interruptions.
Utilize Creative Learning. Consider using this time to teach life skills and spend quality time together, such as cooking a favorite meal together, home maintenance, etc.
Self-care. Recognize when you or your kids may need a break. Consider utilizing breathing exercises, grounding techniques or breaks that include physical activity. Youtube offers many free workout videos for kids and adults. When weather allows, get outside. Take a family walk after lunch or at the start or end of your workday. “I Spy” or nature scavenger hunts can motivate and occupy kids while taking walks in the neighborhood while maintaining social distance.
Educational Support Resources:
BrainPOP: https://www.brainpop.com/ Offers animated videos covering many subjects, the site is currently offering free access to families.
Go Noodle: https://www.gonoodle.com/ Movement and mindfulness videos created by child development experts. Available for free at school and at home.
Junior Achievement: https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-usa/program-resources Free modules for all grade levels on work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills.
Khan Academy: https://www.khanacademy.org/ offers video instruction and practice on many subjects including math, science, art and test prep.
LibriVox: https://librivox.org/ Offers free public domain audiobooks read by volunteers.
PhotoMath App: https://www.photomath.net/en/ Available in the Google play and IOS app store, allows parents to take a picture of math problems in a textbook or on a worksheet then generates the solution.
Storyline Online: https://www.storylineonline.net/ Children’s books read by celebrities.
The Kennedy Center Lunch Doodles with Mo Williams: https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/ Draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks.
XtraMath: https://xtramath.org/#/home/index Offers basic math fact practice.