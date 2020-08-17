St. Louis County Executive recently announced additional guidelines for adult sports, effective Monday, Aug. 17. Similar to youth sports, activities are categorized according to how much contact players have with each other. For sports where there is a high-frequency of contact, like football, there will now be similar restrictions as in youth sports.
For high-frequency contact sports, team workouts and practices are allowed with these restrictions:
- Team contact drills are allowed but only in groups of 20 athletes or fewer; up from a maximum of 10 athletes.
- Two coaches will be permitted in addition to the group of 20 or fewer athletes.
- Each group of athletes, not to exceed 20 per group, must remain in a separate, single space from another group of athletes at any one time. Any single space must have a minimum of a 20-foot barrier from any other single space. No person is allowed within that 20-foot barrier, it should be clearly marked and such demarcation shall be indicated by a wall, tape or cones.
These changes allow athletes to participate in drills and allow for workouts/practices to occur in the same athletic complex. No games or scrimmages, including tournaments or competitions, are permitted.
High frequency of contact sports include basketball, boxing, tackle/flag/and touch football, martial arts, rugby, water polo and wrestling.
There are now three classifications. In addition to high-frequency and low-frequency, there is now a moderate-frequency level. These sports also include contact between players, but restrictions can limit the amount of contact the players have with each other. The sports include baseball, cheerleading, rowing, dance team, fencing, floor/field/ and ice hockey, lacrosse, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate Frisbee and volleyball.
In all sports, regardless of classification, face coverings must be worn any time an athlete not doing vigorous physical activity. Social distancing must be followed when possible and is required when not an active participant. Coaches must always wear face coverings and no spectators are allowed.
For the complete adult sports guidelines, click here.