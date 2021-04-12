The St. Louis County Department of Public Health used federal CARES Act funding to buy and distribute masks and other personal protective equipment.
The health department announced on Wednesday, April 7, that it has recently reached a new milestone — distribution of four million masks and other protective equipment to many community organizations and more than 175 schools.
“Masks remain a crucial tool to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Even as more people in our community get vaccinated, the majority are not,” read a county health department statement.
County health orders still require masks whenever at least six feet of distance can’t be maintained and inside all public establishments.