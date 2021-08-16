Mixed messages on COVID-19 precautions continued this week as the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday struck down a proposal for a county-wide mask mandate. The vote was 5-2, with Democrats Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway in support of the mandate.
The vote was a failed attempt to apply a county-wide mask mandate by ordinance, rather than the previous order. The Aug. 10 vote, which was met with loud cheers from the crowd, mirrored the July 27 vote when the council repealed a mask mandate ordered by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Nearly 60 people spoke at the Aug. 10 meeting, with all but one of them speaking against the proposed mask mandate. Some went so far as denying the existence of the coronavirus. The public comments portion of the meeting lasted more than two hours, with staunch and well-known opponents such as Mark McCloskey taking to the podium.
Page has argued that the county council vote on July 27 was invalid, and that the mask mandate was still in place. A St. Louis County Circuit Court judge, however, granted a temporary restraining order over the mask mandate. A mask order issued on July 26 by the city of St. Louis is still in effect.
During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, Page did not directly respond to the council vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, but did say some elected leaders aren’t grasping the seriousness of COVID-19 health threats as cases and hospitalizations in the area continue to climb.
Despite the county-wide mask mandate continuing to be tied up in court, Page again implored people to get vaccinated and wear a mask, especially considering that children will be returning to school in the coming weeks.
“A unified response would be most effective and less confusing, but some of our elected leaders do not see it as a priority and that’s a real shame,” he said. “Please follow the advice of the CDC and wear a mask and protect yourself and protect those who can’t get vaccinated. By taking these steps we can keep schools open and students in classrooms, and we can defeat the Delta variant. We have the tools, we just need tenacity — so get vaccinated if you haven’t done so and also wear a mask in crowded places.”
To find a vaccination site, visit revivestl.com.