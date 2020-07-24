The St. Louis Metropolitan Area is in the middle of a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases and there is widespread transmission of the virus occurring in the community, particularly in the younger population. This increases the risk of spread to everyone, particularly when people gather in groups. Furthermore, children will further suffer as this increase in activity threatens the ability of children to return safely to school and to sports this fall.
While the risk of transmission during competitive youth sports games is most likely low, all of the activities surrounding the games increase the likelihood of spreading the virus. This includes teams, coaches and parents gathering before, during and after games and practices, carpooling and other activities associated with participating in sports teams, especially if proper mitigation practices are not in place.
For these reasons, the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the City of St. Louis Department of Health recently issued a statement explaining that competitive activities like games and scrimmages should be paused for now.
With several COVID-19 cases associated with sports participation, youth sports can create conditions for continued spread. The same conditions exist for any activity where person-to-person interaction is high, where groups of people get together for proms, graduation ceremonies or in bars, or where mitigation practices are low.
The Health Department's recommendations still allow for physical activity — such as sports skills and conditioning, both of which will allow our athletes to continue to develop as young athletes — but in a much more controlled environment.
According to the above groups, following these guidelines will help create an environment safe enough for youth sports:
- consistently wear masks in public
- practice social distancing
- practice good hand hygiene
- emphasize the importance of disclosing exposures with parents and athletes
- avoid congregating in crowds, including informal gatherings
- avoid traveling with teams to other areas that aren’t practicing similar measures to control the virus