Historic Sappington House, located at 1015 S. Sappington Road, is sponsoring its sixth annual outdoor Country Craft Festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
The festival features arts and crafts, garden and home décor, hand-blown decorative glass, jewelry and creative hand-made originals by vendors. Old-time demonstrators will be on hand showing skills such as musket shooting, tomahawk throwing, calligraphy, rug hooking and more. Local authors will be signing and selling their books.
There will be food sold from the porch of The Barn restaurant and live music featuring the acclaimed Lindbergh High Strolling Strings, Missouri Fiddlers and others. A “Young‘un Outpost” with a children’s costumed passport project will include craft activities for kids.
The brick Sappington House, which was built in 1808 during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson, is now a museum on the National Register of Historic Places. Complimentary tours of the museum will be available during the festival.
Entrance to the festival is free, as is parking across the street at Crestwood Elementary School and to the south off Reco Avenue. In case of severe inclement weather, the fair will be rescheduled for June 26-27.