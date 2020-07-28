St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy (D - Dist. 5) recently released the following statement in support of local college students navigating the impacts of COVID-19:
The Coronavirus was first recorded in St. Louis County over four months ago. During the weeks that have followed, all of our lives have been altered. Residents of St. Louis County and across the world have shared the collective heartache of the passing of loved ones, physical and mental health challenges, economic hardship, and so much more. The students in our region are no different.
As the St. Louis County Councilwoman for District 5, I have the honor of advocating for college students across several campuses: Washington University, Webster University, Fontbonne University. I have heard from my student constituents, and it is my responsibility to elevate their concerns.
It is paramount that institutions of higher learning and the industries that serve student populations put their scholars first during the tough decisions they are making as a result of the pandemic. Higher learning institutions, leasing agencies, property managers—they are all undoubtedly feeling the effects of this pandemic. At the same time, many of our students are struggling as they try to prepare for this fall. They are faced with the uncertainty of whether classes will be meeting in-person, limited job opportunities or unemployment, the stress of social isolation, and increased family responsibilities.
As the new semester approaches, schools are inclined to consider remote learning as a viable option. Consequently, I urge them to review their policies to ensure a student-centered approach in the coming semesters. Waive requirements for on-campus housing. Process refunds for students who previously committed to living on campus but doing so is no longer a suitable option; similar consideration should be given to meal plans. Reevaluate tuition fee structures to refrain from charging for services that students will likely not be utilizing: recreation centers, activity fees, and so on. Exercise the institution’s relationship with off-campus student housing providers to best support student renters.
Furthermore, I implore apartment and housing managers in the St. Louis area to work with off-campus students on a case-by-case basis. Please consider granting early lease terminations and flexibility with rent payment plans, and security deposits.
This is a time that requires us to come together, to support one another. The commitment to do so by all those involved in the student housing sphere would be nothing short of impactful as students try to make sense of the upcoming school year.