The Kirkwood City Council entertained a pair of canine-related hearings at its May 5 meeting.
The first petitioner, resident Lynn Thiele, went before the council for a second time to request she be allowed to train dogs at her residence on North Clay Avenue. Thiele began offering the service during the pandemic, and trained dogs in her yard for a year and a half before she was shut down following a pair of noise complaints in October 2021.
Thiele originally appealed to amend the city’s zoning code to add animal training as an accessory use in single-family residential districts. Though Thiele was supported by more than a dozen neighbors and numerous letters, both the planning and zoning commission and the council denied the amendment, fearing it would pave the way for less-qualified dog trainers.
Thiele then approached the planning and zoning commission again, this time requesting that animal training be added as a special use, which would allow her to apply for a non-transferable special use permit. The commission once again declined to recommend the proposal, fearful that it might “open Pandora’s Box” for unqualified dog trainers.
City Planner Amy Lowry explained that the special use distinction would allow dog trainers to train up to 10 dogs on their property during business hours, five days a week. Any applicants would need to go before the council before being approved, and issued permits would need to be renewed every year.
Several of Thiele’s neighbors spoke at the May 5 meeting in support of allowing her to continue operations.
The council will vote on the matter at its next meeting on Thursday, May 19. Because the planning and zoning commission recommended against it, Thiele’s request needs a super majority of the council to pass.
Kennelwood Pet Resorts
The council also heard a request from Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a local chain of dog boarding, grooming and training facilities hoping to open a Kirkwood branch at 10936 Manchester Road.
While the dog day care itself is a permitted use on the lot, a special use permit is required for three proposed outdoor dog runs, which would contain up to two supervised dogs each, for a total of six dogs outside at a time.
The site neighbors Bradford Square Condominiums, 1030 N. Harrison Ave., where numerous residents are concerned about disturbances from dogs barking. Despite several complaints, the planning and zoning commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project at its April 6 meeting.
Several residents of Bradford Square spoke before the council on May 5, airing concerns about noise, lowered property values and traffic.
The council will vote on the matter at its meeting on Thursday, May 19.