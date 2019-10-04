During a special meeting on Sept. 25, the Webster Groves City Council gave final approval to 2019 city property tax rates that include a residential rate of 70.9 cents (.709) per $100 of assessed valuation.
The 2018 residential rate was 79.8 cents (.798) per $100.
“Due to high average reassessments (this year), the city’s property tax rates for 2019 will be substantially reduced,” said Joan Jadali, assistant city manager and director of finance and administration.
Also on Sept. 25, the council approved 2019 library property tax rates that includes a residential rate of 22.4 cents (0.224) per $100 of assessed valuation. The 2018 residential library rate was 26.3 cents (0.263) per $100.
Jadali said, like the city rate, the library tax rate was substantially rolled back for 2019 due to high average reassessments.