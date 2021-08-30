The Kirkwood City Council on Aug. 19 held a pair of hearings to establish new property tax rates for the city of Kirkwood and the Kirkwood Municipal Library.
The rates were presented by Director of Finance Sandy Stephens, who reminded the council that 2021 was a reassessment year and assessments have, as a result, increased.
The residential proposed rate for Kirkwood is 46.2 cents per $100 of assessed value, up 9.6% from last year. The proposed rate for commercial property went up 6.9%, or 52.4 cents per $100. The rate for personal property is 63.9 cents per $100.
Kirkwood levies taxes to support emergency services, police and fire employee pensions, the Kirkwood parks system and general government services.
The proposed Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District rate is 36.1 cents per $100. The tax supports marketing for the district, as well as public initiatives like the summer concert series, the farmers’ market and other special events.
The proposed residential rate for the Kirkwood Municipal Library is 22.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, representing an increase of 9.5% from last year. The library’s proposed commercial rate is 27.2 cents per $100, a 7% increase from last year. The personal property rate is proposed at 35.5 cents per $100.
The Kirkwood library’s tax levy supports the library and its programs.
Both the city and the library’s tax rates will face first readings at the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Rezoning Request
In other news, the council entertained a hearing for a request for a zoning code change at 250 Commerce Ave. The owner of the land parcel, which currently contains an unoccupied house, requested the zoning be changed from R-4 residential to R-MM, or “missing middle.” The change would allow multi-family dwellings and row houses to be constructed on the site. The site would be limited to six multi-family dwelling units. No plans for construction were attached to the request.
Two neighbors spoke out against the change, both citing the possibility of increased traffic in an already congested area.
The zoning code request will face discussion and a first reading at the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2.