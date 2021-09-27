As the Douglass Hill project moves forward, the Webster Groves City Council held a discussion on the development’s next steps at its work session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The conversation, which held up the regular city council meeting by nearly an hour and continued after the regular meeting, centered on how best to move forward with the mixed-use project, which has sparked divisive comments from residents.
Members of the Webster Groves Plan Commission on Sept. 13 voted 4-4 on the zoning request — resulting in no recommendation either way to the city council.
Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson explained that the council must soon act on three items related to the Douglass Hill development — a zoning ordinance which would consolidate the 15-acre lot from four different zoning designations to a single planned commercial designation, a TIF ordinance and a development agreement, which must be drafted by the council itself.
Peterson said the development agreement is the largest part of the process, as it serves as a contract between the city and developer SG Collaborative. The only actionable item with a deadline is the TIF ordinance, which must be in place by Dec. 31, 2021. He added that the TIF is tied to the development, and could be removed should the Douglass Hill project be rejected.
Much of the evening’s conversation focused on whether the council should attempt to stick to a timeline, or leave room for extended periods of citizen comments based on high levels of engagement during past plan commission hearings.
A public hearing before the city council for rezoning of the property is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5. The TIF commission will hold its public hearing on Oct. 27, after which it will formulate a recommendation for the council.
Mayor Gerry Welch suggested the Oct. 5 zoning hearing be reserved for a presentation from SG Collaborative, and that the council offer another date in October to hear public comments.
“My biggest concern is to get this moving along one way or another” she said. “The longer this goes on, the more the community is divided. We just need to finish this up.”
Ultimately, the council decided discussion would continue based on the results of the Oct. 5 hearing and any additional hearings, with a tentative goal of addressing all items in December. Several council members will also begin to outline the terms of the development agreement.
Peterson requested that the council consider how residents should be involved in the process going forward.
“What level of public engagement does the council want to see? If we need to pull a town hall together, or a pancake breakfast or we all submit surveys ... we can start to lay out those things,” he said.