Following a four-and-a-half hour hearing, several presentations and hundreds of emails and public comments, the Kirkwood City Council put an end to Harmony Homes, a senior living development slated for 600 N. Ballas Road.
The council voted unanimously on Sept. 2 to deny a special use permit for the proposed development on the seven-acre site, which is zoned residential and located in the heart of several neighborhoods. Council members agreed that while St. Louis could utilize more home-like senior living establishments, Harmony Homes does not fit in a residential area.
“This is not the place for this proposal,” said Mayor Tim Griffin. “This is a commercial development … the buildings may have a residential look, but they are not residential buildings. It would affect the character and the general welfare of the community.”
Griffin added that he will look into removing nursing homes as allowable in residential areas with a special use permit, as he no longer believes they are an appropriate use of that designation.
“We would like to thank Mayor Griffin and all the members of Kirkwood City Council for taking the time to listen to our concerns,” opposition group “No To Harmony Homes” said in a written statement following the vote. “We are extremely grateful they were in unanimous agreement on the importance of preserving the character of our neighborhood, as well as protecting the residential areas of the community from commercial development. We support the mayor in his effort to remove nursing homes as an acceptable variance in R-1 residential zones.”
The Harmony Homes project has drawn concerns from surrounding residents since its introduction in late 2020. A petition against the development circulated by “No To Harmony Homes” garnered over 1,000 signatures prior to the vote on Sept. 2.