The Kirkwood City Council held a hearing and first reading for annual property tax rates at its regular council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Council Member Mark Zimmer reminded residents that 2023 is a reassessment year, and thanks to the increase in cost of living, the city must lower some rates to collect the same amount because of the state’s Hancock Amendment.
Residential assessments decreased slightly from 48.4 cents per $100 of assessed value to 45 cents.
The new rate would cost $256.50 for a home valued at $300,000. The city’s property tax levy historically averages 7% of total residential tax bills.
The personal property tax rate is proposed at 72 cents per $100 — no change from last year. The new commercial property tax rate is proposed at 52.5 cents per $100, down from last year’s 59.7 cents.
The city levies property taxes for the police and fire pension, parks and general government services that include public safety.
For the Special Business District, commercial property assessments decreased slightly with a proposed rate of 34.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, compared to last year’s 38.7 cents. Commercial property owners in the Special Business District support marketing and public area improvement initiatives within the Downtown Kirkwood area, including the facade improvement program, the summer concert series at Station Plaza, special events, administration of the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market and advertising.
The council also held a hearing for new tax rates for the Kirkwood Public Library District.
The proposed residential rate for the library district is 21.2 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the new commercial rate is proposed at 24.9 cents per $100, both down slightly from last year. The personal property tax rate was proposed at 35.5 cents per $100, the same as last year.
Historically, the Kirkwood Public Library property tax levy totals 4% of a resident’s total tax bill. The levy funds the operation of the Kirkwood Public Library.
The Kirkwood City Council will hold a second vote to finalize the new tax rates at its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21.