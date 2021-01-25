The Webster Groves City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 19, agreed unanimously to place a local use tax — Proposition 1— on the April 6 ballot.
A use tax is a sales tax imposed on the purchase of goods by Missouri residents and businesses from out-of-state vendors.
The tax — 1.5% — would be at the same rate as the local sales tax that Webster Groves imposes on stores and would be assessed only on purchases from out-of-state vendors that exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.
City officials said a local use tax will help level the economic playing field between local retail merchants and out-of-state vendors. Revenue from the tax will help support critical municipal services, providing the city with additional revenues at a time when revenues are down due to online out-of-state purchases.
City officials estimate that passage of the use tax would generate about $250,000 from out-of-state purchases each year.
Rebecca Now, executive director of the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, submitted a letter to the council voicing the chamber’s support of the use tax on the April ballot.
“Without the passage of this use tax, our small businesses in Webster Groves are at a disadvantage compared to out-of-state and online competition,” she wrote. “It is unfair that consumers will pay no sales tax if they purchase from an online merchant and are taxed when shopping within our own community in brick and mortar stores.”
She also wrote that it’s imperative to pass a use tax in the city of Webster Groves and throughout the state of Missouri so there is “an even playing field and our small businesses are not kept at an unfair disadvantage.”
Golf Carts
The Webster Groves City Council is now expected to vote Feb. 2 on whether to allow the use of golf carts on city streets.
Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis has concerns about allowing the vehicles, which are currently not allowed on public streets.
“I’m not adamantly opposed to golf carts,” he said. “There are benefits, and, if certain restrictions and safety requirements were in place, the risks would be reduced to an acceptable level,” he said.
Legislation proposed by City Attorney Neil Bruntrager would make golf carts legal while insisting on various safety measures. Such measures would include vehicle licensing with the city, accessories like seat belts and headlights, and insurance.
Bruntrager warned that insurance on golf carts could be hard to come by without significant safety upgrades being made.
A minimum age limit of 16, with a driver’s license, would be required, and there would be restrictions on times of use. Vehicles could only operate on streets with a 20 mph speed limit.