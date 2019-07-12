The Webster Groves City Council on July 2 approved the purchase of two tracts of land that will allow for replacing Firehouse No. 2 with an expanded facility.
Voters in April approved Proposition F, a $5 million bond issue, to fund a new firehouse to replace Firehouse No. 2, the 65-year-old facility at 1302 S. Elm Ave. It was built in 1954 to house one fire truck and four male firefighters.
The July 2 action allows for purchase of a house at 1312 S. Elm Ave., immediately south of the firehouse, and a second house at 14 E. Rose Ave., just east of the firehouse.
Each house will cost $177,500, according to City Manager Steve Wylie.
The new property will encompass about 37,598-square feet. The new one-story building, with bays up to 18-feet-high, would be about 11,300-square feet. The current building is about 4,200-square feet.
The cost of the new firehouse is estimated at $5.3 million. Bond issue funds, plus about $300,000 in general fund reserves, will be used to finance the project.