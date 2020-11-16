A reading for a controversial mixed-use development in downtown Kirkwood during the Nov. 5 Kirkwood City Council meeting resulted in a 5-2 vote in favor of the project.
Formerly known as Kirkwood Flats, “The James” is a 60-foot tall, 152-unit residential development at 426 N. Kirkwood Road. Representatives for The James will present a final site plan for approval at a later date.
The project received support from Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, as well as Council Members Maggie Duwe, Bob Sears, Wallace Ward and Kara Wurtz. Dissenting votes were cast by Liz Gibbons and Mark Zimmer.
Griffin, Ward and Wurtz expressed their enthusiasm for the project, which they agreed was in keeping with Kirkwood’s master plan for growth, largely in that it will contribute to the density of downtown.
“In one way this was a very hard decision for me, and in another, easy. It was hard in that many people I know well — friends, neighbors, former neighbors, grade school classmates — have been vocally opposed to this proposal. It was easy because I think it’s a good proposal. I support it,” said Griffin.
Griffin acknowledged that the project would increase traffic near the property — a key argument for the opposition — but suggested that any development on the “underused” location would increase traffic, and a residential property would affect traffic less than a commercial location.
“We have to stay focused on the long term for Kirkwood. I think this will help do that. I think it shows that we want a vibrant, dynamic and thriving downtown,” said Griffin. “The more downtown is successful, the more successful we are as a whole.”
Council Members Gibbons and Zimmer voiced opposition to The James. Gibbons stated that she is concerned about the density of the project, and that continuously allowing exceptions to Kirkwood’s zoning code could create confusing expectations going forward. Zimmer suggested a similar project could work, but said he is also concerned with the density of this particular project.
Gibbons proposed an amendment to reduce the number of units from 152 to 112, which would bring The James into compliance with current density requirements. The amendment was not passed, as opposing council members felt doing so would be effectively denying the project.
Council Member Duwe said she would support The James with two amendments to the resolution. The first adds a condition requiring the applicant, Altus Properties, to review and incorporate into the final development plan the “best practices” from the Vision Zero and Complete Streets transportation planning concepts at the direction of the city’s public service department.
The second amendment adds a clause requiring Altus Properties to consult with the owners of the neighboring Washington Avenue condominiums with respect to the final height, color and material of the fence to be constructed on the eastern property line.
Both amendments passed, with Griffin and other members agreeing they constitute “best practices.”