In an attempt to encourage the use of solar power in the community, the Webster Groves City Council on April 18 held a public hearing on a bill making the process easier to install solar panels on residential homes, including those in the city’s four historic districts.
Under the bill, solar panel guidelines would be removed from the Architectural Review Board code section, along with guidelines for homes located in the historic districts of Central Webster, Marshall Place, Old Webster and Webster Park.
Moving forward, city staff — not the Architectural Review Board — would make approvals for “solar panels on a front elevation, including in a historic district, where the panels are compositionally balanced on the roof.”
Webster Groves Director of Planning and Development Mara Perry said the changes will help streamline the process for those wanting energy-saving technologies. She said current guidelines on rooftop solar panels in historic neighborhoods are restrictive, and do not reflect modern day solar technologies that are far less “clunky” and unsightly than those of the past.
As an example, she said Tesla manufactures solar panels that are not raised structures, but appear as tiles on a roof.
Four residents spoke during the public hearing, all in support of the changes, and all encouraged by the steps the council is taking “to mitigate the effects of climate change.” Several commented that the changes would not deter from the beauty of their neighborhoods.
“I’m excited about the possibilities and simply want to say that this is a no-brainer,” said Clark Hotaling, a 23-year resident of the Old Webster District. “I want to applaud you guys on being proactive in looking at ways to ensure that our earth is as healthy as possible.”
License Plate Readers
In other business, the Webster Groves City Council gave final approval to allowing the city’s police department to enter into a contract with St. Louis County for the placement of license plate recognition cameras on county right-of-way properties.
The Webster Groves Police Department has entered into an agreement with Flock Group Inc. to install license plate recognition cameras within the city. Some of the locations where cameras would be most effective are along roadways owned and maintained by St. Louis County.
The city approved the purchase of six cameras on March 21.
Flock Safety ALPR cameras send a real-time alert to police when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is detected. They also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected. All images are purged after 30 days.
The Webster Groves Police Department received a $20,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety that will partially pay for the FLOCK cameras. The total cost for the three-year contract with FLOCK is $47,000.