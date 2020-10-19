Kirkwood City Council Member Maggie Duwe has been selected as one of 20 local elected officials from across the U.S. to be part of the inaugural class of the Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute.
The Champions Institute is a program created to help local officials equitably define, design, build and evaluate streets in their communities. Over the next six months, participants will attend virtual learning sessions to learn how to create activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations in their communities, and take projects from vision to implementation.
Participants will gain valuable knowledge in promoting community improvements to create safer streets for all users including pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and transit riders. Participants will also learn about best practices and challenges from across the country as they grapple with different strategies in a collaborative and supportive peer-learning environment.
“I am honored and pleased to be chosen to represent the City of Kirkwood in this amazing learning opportunity. I look forward to bringing new ideas from across the country, to continue to increase safety and fun in Kirkwood,” Duwe said.
The program is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Nutrition, Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. It is designed to support the Active People, Healthy Nation initiative through developing more activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations.