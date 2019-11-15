The Webster Groves City Council on Nov. 6 recognized Webster Groves High School senior Katherine Ransden for earning a Girl Scout Gold Award.
Ransden, 17, is a member of Troop 2656. Her parents are Karin Ransden Pinegar and Ed Ransden, and stepfather Joseph Pinegar.
Ransden built and installed a costume workspace station for the Webster Groves High School drama department after the department was relocated. Ransden learned drama students lacked workspace and storage.
Leading a team of fellow Girl Scouts, Ransden organized a bake sale and ultimately earned enough money to to purchase plywood, braces, plates, screws, titles, paint and other materials. After building the costume workspace station, she installed the piece in the new theater space.
Mayor Gerry Welch honored Ransden by proclaiming Nov. 6 as Katherine Ransden Day in the city of Webster Groves.
Ransden was recognized along with other Gold Award Girl Scouts during a special ceremony at Lindenwood University in St. Charles earlier in the year.