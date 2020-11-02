The Kirkwood City Council on Oct. 22 entertained a hearing for a proposal by Altus Properties for a mixed-use development at 426 N. Kirkwood Road. The property is currently occupied by UMB Bank in the parcel.
The development — dubbed The James, formerly Kirkwood Flats — is a 60-foot-tall, 12,500-square-foot multi-family structure with 152 residential units and 295 ground-level and below-ground parking stalls. Plans call for commercial space along Kirkwood Road and a public plaza, with one access point on Kirkwood Road and another on Washington Avenue.
The controversial project received a 4-4 tie vote from the zoning commission in July. A petition circulating in the community has received more than 900 signatures from citizens against the construction.
“I recognize that our project has been a hot topic around the Kirkwood area for a long time,” said Josh Udelhofen, representing Altus Properties. “We feel it does a lot of positive things for the city of Kirkwood.”
The property would have a mix of primarily studio, one-bedroom and one-bedroom with den apartments, with a few two- and three-bedroom units. Rent would range from $1,200 to $2,000 per month for smaller units and $2,500 to $3,000 for larger units.
Originally submitted in Sept. 2019 for review by the city’s planning and zoning commission, the plan has been altered slightly from its original form to more closely fit within Kirkwood’s zoning code, though its density and street occupation still require a modification request.
Kirkwood’s zoning code requires 75% street occupancy along Kirkwood Road and 1,200 square feet of space per unit. Plans for The James provide for only 54% street occupancy and 734 square feet per unit.
Udelhofen explained that with the public plaza along Kirkwood Road, the street occupancy requirement would be exceeded. In defense of the density being nearly 40% above allowable rates, Udelhofen said complying with the zoning code in this instance would create units far too large and expensive for the target demographic.
“If the city truly wants a denser for-rent mixed-use project, I think they will have to consider that this particular limitation may be in direct conflict with what’s required in that environment,” he said.
Many citizens attended the virtual meeting to add their opinions. Several expressed excitement about the project’s compliance with the city’s master plan and said they see it as the evolution of downtown Kirkwood, as well as an opportunity to bring in more business and diversity. A majority, however, were concerned with the proposed density and the effect traffic would have on major roads near their homes.
A first reading for The James is scheduled for the next city council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5. Should the proposal move forward, it will continue to a second reading at a later date before final approval.