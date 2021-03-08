The Kirkwood City Council entertained a hearing on Feb. 18 for the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
According to Director of Finance Sandy Stephens, the proposed budget for fiscal 2021-22 includes anticipated income reserves available to fund the total citywide appropriation request of $90,359,000, with the general fund and the electric fund comprising 31% and 35% of the total, respectively.
Due to the economic uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephens said this year’s general budget request is conservative and has been reduced by $330,000 compared to the current fiscal year’s budget. The general budget funds city services, which include public safety, police and fire.
Grant revenues are predicted to be around $1,213,000 for various street improvement projects. Grants are expected to cover nearly 80% of proposed infrastructure improvements.
The budget also includes an appropriation of $2,545,000 for payments on various leases, as well as a request to reappropriate $9,543,000 for previously-approved projects, including those on Geyer and Manchester roads, that will be incomplete as of March 31, 2021 — the final day of the previous fiscal year.
The council also heard a hearing for the 2021-22 budget for the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. According to Stephens, revenue has been difficult to predict due to the effects of the pandemic. As such, the upcoming budget is similar to that of fiscal year 2021.
Stephens said the district will not spend all its appropriations from the previous budget and discretionary spending will be conducted carefully, knowing that there could be reduced revenue due to fewer fees from business licenses.
The proposed budget anticipates revenues of $363,900 and expenditures of the same amount. The budget includes a slight increase in the district’s facade improvement program due to the program’s high demand in the previous fiscal year.
At the same time, the district is preparing for expenses in advertising, special events and other items to support the growth of its businesses. Stephens said planned special events include a return of the summer concert series, the Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival, and Shop Small All Season Long.
Copies of the proposed budgets are available on the city’s website under the “finance” tab for citizen viewing. First readings were scheduled for the next city council meeting on Thursday, March 4, the outcome of which was not available at press time.