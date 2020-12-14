The Kirkwood City Council entertained a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 3, regarding a special use permit requested by Peppe’s Apt. 2, an Italian restaurant at 800 S. Geyer Road.
Chef-owner Giuseppe “Peppe” Profeta, who attended the meeting virtually, asked for a permit to use the second floor of his restaurant, which was formerly used as residential space, to serve guests. Currently, he is restricted to use of the first floor only.
Pre-pandemic, Peppe’s Apt. 2 had a capacity of 49 seats, plus bar seats downstairs. Allowing use of the second floor would increase COVID-19 capacity to about the original number, subject to additional restrictions from city building and fire codes.
Profeta said that although indoor dining is currently prohibited due to the St. Louis County health mandate, he wants to prepare for the future.
“I’m trying to take one step at a time. That’s all I can do. I’m gambling on this because we need it,” he said. “It would cost less money to close, but I’m trying to keep my staff going for the holidays. The carry out right now doesn’t cover it.”
A first reading on the matter is scheduled for the Dec. 17 Kirkwood City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Villa di Maria Montessori School
The council also held a public hearing for a site plan review for Villa di Maria Montessori School at 1280 Simmons Ave. The school currently serves students ages 2-12 and hosts summer camps for students ages 5-15.
Two additional phases to campus redevelopment were proposed — one classroom building with an August 2022 required permit date, and a new administration building with a required permit by August 2025. The permit delays will allow the school to raise funds for the projects.
The school’s current capacity is 185 students; the renovations would increase capacity to 215 students. According to traffic studies presented during the meeting, there would be no significant impact on traffic from the rise in student enrollment. A first reading is scheduled for the council’s Dec. 17 meeting.
In Other News
The council gave a second reading to a bill granting a special use permit for Teleo Coffee, a coffee shop with outdoor seating planned for 132 W. Monroe Ave.
The council also gave a second reading for Platinum Tinting, a vehicle window-tinting company set to operate by appointment only at 538 Leffingwell Ave., Suite D.