The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Jan. 8, entertained a hearing for a proposed three-unit, multi-family development at 144 W. Adams Ave.
Director of Planning and Development Jonathan Raiche informed the council that, while multi-family is a permitted use in a B-2 business district where the site is located, the 100 block of West Adams was previously declared a required commercial area. If the project is approved, staff would first need to draft a separate proposal to remove that requirement.
The 6,300-square-foot lot could allow up to five units based on density requirements; however, only three units are proposed. The site plan shows a two-car, ground-level garage planned for each unit, as well as a rooftop garden with trees and other plantings.
Proponents are requesting a modification to the maximum height limit; Kirkwood’s zoning code permits construction as tall as 40 feet, but portions of the West Adams project would be as tall as 54 feet, six inches. The maximum height described is for an elevator shaft, which would extend to the rooftop. Other rooftop elements would also violate the current height limit.
Council members Maggie Duwe and Mark Zimmer expressed concern with the height of the project. Duwe also said she was concerned that the rooftop elements would discourage residents from exploring the city.
“It would be the tallest around,” said Duwe. “In that section of town, and any residence in downtown, we have the intent of encouraging people to be out and about, to be in the city. That your height is taking away from what we are encouraging downtown adds to my discomfort.”
A first reading for the project is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Starbucks Denied
A first reading for a new drive-thru Starbucks location at 300 S. Kirkwood Road was met with unanimous disapproval.
Several council members, including Mayor Tim Griffin, agreed that Starbucks is a great asset to the community, but that the space requested was too small for the project.
“This is just not the location for that, especially with all the modifications being requested,” said Griffin. “There just doesn’t seem to be any justification for it.”
Honors Given
Also during the meeting, Amanda Sher, chair of the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, presented Kirkwood School District Coach Roberta McWoods with the 2020 Human Rights Committee Award of Excellence.
“The award is given to a community member who’s been active for at least three years, and embodies and embraces the intent and spirit of the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, and who works to promote the awareness and appreciation of diversity. Roberta McWoods fits this description to a ‘T,’” said Sher. “The litany of things she’s been involved in, most recently with the Kirkwood Teachers of Color that started a scholarship for Black, Indigenous and People of Color students, highlights how amazing she is.”
McWoods, who is on the Educational Equity Task Force for the Kirkwood School District, accepted the award during a break from another Zoom meeting for the aforementioned group.
“It is indeed a tremendous honor,” said McWoods. “This work is never done. We need to be vigilant. I want to thank you for acknowledging the things that I’ve done, and all the people who have been my support. We never do this alone.”
Also honored during the meeting was Terri Kreuger, who received a certificate of recognition from the city acknowledging her retirement after 41 years working for KSDK Channel 5.
“She was a pioneer in the industry as the first female videographer on the streets with reporters covering stories throughout Missouri. To this day, there are few women in this field,” said Mayor Griffin. “The city of Kirkwood recognizes and congratulates Terri on her accomplishments and wishes her well in her retirement.”
The next council meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.