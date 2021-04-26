Kirkwood may soon be home to a new liquor store. The Kirkwood City Council entertained a hearing on Thursday, April 15, for a special permit request for Randall’s Wine & Spirits to be located at 10451 Manchester Road, on the current site of EZ Storage.
The Kirkwood location would be the fifth Randall’s in St. Louis. The company currently operates storefronts in Fairview Heights, South City, and west and north counties. Owner Todd Randall, whose father founded the company, attended the meeting to explain his concept.
Randall said in addition to offering a wide selection of customer favorites, his stores are currently expanding inventory to include unique wines imported from family-owned vineyards in Europe. Randall’s has won several awards for its selection from Sauce Magazine and The Riverfront Times.
The business would require 33 parking spaces and opening hours in line with EZ Storage: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Randall said his store is family friendly and takes carding customers very seriously. He added that Randall’s is known for sponsoring community events, and that he plans to host wine and cocktail classes in the store.
“I want people to understand what they’re drinking because that’s what makes us different,” he said.
The permit request is scheduled for the next Kirkwood City Council meeting via Zoom on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
Arbor Day Tree Planting
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin reminded citizens that the 2021 Arbor Day Tree Planting will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 201 E. Monroe Ave.
The city will be planting three tulip poplar trees on the arts center grounds. Masks are required for in-person attendees. The event will also be live-streamed on the city website, and the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and YouTube channel.
In Other News
The council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to add a distinction for multi-family developments on certain sites. The amendment allows for a distinction between sites listed as mandatory and sites listed as commercial; previously, the two were treated identically. The matter will be put to a second vote on May 6.