The Kirkwood City Council on Aug. 5 presided over a hearing for zoning code amendments that would add mobile food trucks, pushcarts and farmers’ markets as accessory uses in residential districts for catering establishments. The amendments would allow places of worship and educational institutions to rent out their kitchens for use as commissaries.
The move was requested by Grace Episcopal Church. Pastor Todd McDowell attended the meeting to explain his request.
“We have been part of the Kirkwood community since 1854 and we have grown with Kirkwood. This commissary kitchen is an important step for all churches,” McDowell said. “Our budgets are getting tighter and in the community we’ve found there’s a great need. We have wonderful food trucks and a farmers’ market and they don’t have a place in the city to prepare food legally. It’s a win-win situation.”
Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry said catering establishments using church or school kitchens would be subject to rules as proposed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Catering establishments would need to be licensed with St. Louis County and obtain a commercial occupancy license and business license through the city of Kirkwood. Deliveries and unloading of vehicles would be limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. No vehicles may be stored overnight at the site of the kitchen, and exhaust from kitchens may not vent directly onto neighboring residences.
Council members Liz Gibbons and Maggie Duwe expressed concerns with delivery hours in residential neighborhoods, agreeing that loud beeping from trucks backing up in the early morning or late evening may annoy residents. Lowry said a stipulation could be added to the code so that trucks may not back up during deliveries.
The council will hold a first reading on the amendment on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Meetings Moved To Zoom
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin announced at the Aug. 5 meeting that beginning Aug. 19, city council meetings will return to an online video format “for the foreseeable future.” The decision, he said, was made due to confusion over the mask mandate in St. Louis County.
“Obviously, it’s very unfortunate that we find ourselves in this state of what I call ‘mask confusion,’” said City Attorney John Hessel. “Recently, the St. Louis County director of health made the decision to impose a mask mandate. The county council disagreed with that decision. As of Tuesday (Aug. 3), the decision was put on hold by a judge of St. Louis County. Our goal is to avoid getting stuck in the middle of a fight.
“The mayor’s decision to resume Zoom meetings was not made lightly. I suggest there will be no right decision in the eyes of everyone, but this pandemic is not over and the challenge is once again upon us to protect each other and the general public,” he continued.
Mayor Griffin added that the upcoming hearing for Harmony Homes, a hotly-contested senior living facility at 600 N. Ballas Road, will be hosted via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. Griffin assured interested parties that everyone will get an opportunity to speak.
November Ballot Update
City Attorney Hessel told the council that preparations have been completed to include a citywide tax hike on the Nov. 2 special election ballot. The one-cent sales tax would generate funds for promoting, planning, designing, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating transportation-related projects.
The transportation development district would be governed by a board of directors and exist as an independent political subdivision separate from the city and the special business district.