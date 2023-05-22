Having weighed several multi-million-dollar options, the Webster Groves City Council now favors a design concept that would replace the municipal aquatic center for a base cost of about $12 million — with options to do even more.
During a work session on Tuesday, May 16, city leaders received the “master plan” report produced by Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis and design consultant George Deimes of Counsilman-Hunsaker. Research on the existing amenities, community forums and a survey of more than 1,000 residents yielded one clear message — Webster Groves residents value the city’s pool, and they want any new facility to be of similar size, if not expanded.
“We got a lot of great responses,” Deimes told the council. “The community is very passionate about the aquatic center.”
That passion may ultimately come with a price, however, as the initial study of a $6 million project that would see pool capacity shrink has given way to a series of ever larger designs that seek to maintain the capacity to host swimming and diving competitions.
Likewise, a splash area for youngsters, water slides and a “lazy river” would be part of any in-kind replacement project.
While three design concepts previously presented to the public targeted costs between $6.4 and $9.6 million, the new full replacement option that is favored by the council would cost an estimated $11.8 to $12.6 million. This concept entails an eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool with a separate diving area. It also would create a new 6,000-square-foot recreational pool with water slides, along with a 3,000-square-foot children’s pool and water features.
The survey shows that 70% of respondents would support a small tax increase to build a new aquatic center. The new facility would have a 25- to 30-year lifespan, according to Davis and Deimes.
Davis noted that the concepts presented to the council on Tuesday were in no way final, but he asked for input and direction toward the next step — crafting a formal recommendation. As such, Mayor Laura Arnold and the council members made only suggestions and did not cast any votes during the work session.
Davis said the current aquatic center serves an average of 1,000 people daily during the summer operating hours of 12 to 8 p.m. In recommending that Davis pursue the full replacement option, city leaders echoed residents in stressing the need to maintain the existing level of services now enjoyed by the community. While the three earlier design options had capacities of between 300 to 500 guests, a complete replacement would be able to serve about 600 guests at a time.
“I think going down to anything smaller would be disastrous for us,” said Councilman Emerson Smith.
Smith was among several leaders who also signaled a willingness to consider the added expense of an enclosed pool that would open the door to year-round usage. Davis and Deimes told the council there are several enclosure options, but each of them adds a substantial cost burden.
Any enclosure option could add an estimated $3.7 million to project costs, sending the total price tag of the project to more than $15 million. Additionally, a year-round pool would require an annual subsidy from the city, as it would not be projected to recover its recurring operating costs through user fees.
“We are not aware of any indoor facilities that are breaking even,” Davis said.
The proposed outdoor facility is anticipated to recover 90% of its operating costs, according to the information he presented.
An enclosure could also be part of a future expansion, even if it was not part of the immediate plan. Davis will report to the council again once a formal recommendation has been drafted.