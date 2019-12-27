While council members are divided on the issue, the city of Webster Groves is still considering the possibility of decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.
During the council’s recent work session, City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the decriminalization would only apply to the misdemeanor offense of possession of under 35 grams of the drug.
“This would not be legalization of marijuana,” he said. “If decriminalization is approved and if police encounter someone with a small amount of marijuana, the offense would be treated as an infraction. The person would not be arrested or booked (in jail), but simply issued a ticket and a summons to appear in court. The worst result, with conviction, is that the person would have to pay a fine.”
Bruntrager said as it stands now, a marijuana possession arrest – even without a conviction – is placed in a state database that generates a misdemeanor criminal record, which is visible to an individual’s potential employer and others. The decriminalization would do away with that.
“The unintended consequence of the current law is that it creates a record of the arrest,” Bruntrager explained. “So, while an employer can’t ask a potential employee if they’ve been arrested for any offense, a lot of them say the person needs to present a record check, which currently lists any marijuana arrest even if there is no conviction. There is now an attached stigma to marijuana possession and decriminalization would avoid that.”
Bruntrager said under decriminalization, police would still have the discretion to determine whether to treat someone in possession of marijuana more seriously, such as using it as the basis for a search warrant.
Other cities in Missouri that have decriminalized marijuana include St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.
Webster Groves Councilman David Franklin would like to see Webster be among those cities.
“I think this would a great step for Webster Groves,” Franklin said, noting that 34 of the city’s 42 drug violations in 2017 were for marijuana possession charges. “Three large municipalities have already done this. We’ve already legalized medical marijuana, and I believe it’s only a matter of time until recreational use of marijuana is put on a ballot.”
However, Webster Groves Councilman Frank Janoski disagreed, saying he “has no idea why we would do this ... I’m not aware of anyone asking that we do this.”
Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said he was neutral on the proposal.
“This would not substantially change how we do business,” he said. “Even now, the only time we would arrest someone (with a small amount of marijuana) is if there are other drugs or weapons found, if the person has been arrested before for a serious crime or if other criminal activity is involved. Many times now, we would just issue a ticket.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch insisted “we need more time to think about this and talk this through.”
“I’m curious as to why we would want to be the first small city, among 685 small cities in Missouri, to approve this,” she said.
The council could discuss the issue further as early as its Jan. 21 work session.
At the council’s Dec. 17 work session, Webster Groves resident Jessica Griffin advocated for decriminalization, saying marijuana possession convictions disproportionately fall on people of low income and minorities.
“Some of these people may not have the funds to pay for an attorney to get them out of trouble,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to show that we want the city to modernize.”