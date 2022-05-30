A North Clay Avenue resident will need to find another location for her dog training business after the Kirkwood City Council denied a zoning change that would have allowed her to operate out of her home.
Despite unanimous acknowledgment at the May 19 council meeting that the petitioner, Lynn Thiele, is a qualified dog trainer, most of the council agreed the requested zoning change — which would allow any homeowner in Kirkwood to apply for a special use permit to train dogs — would open up Pandora’s Box for unqualified trainers.
“When you allow a special use permit, you’re saying you want that use for the whole city,” said Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. “I don’t think this is something we want across the entire city.”
The exception was council member Mark Zimmer, who said the ordinance was written strictly enough to prevent unqualified trainers from taking advantage of it. His words were not enough to sway the other members, however, and the vote failed.
Council member Liz Gibbons offered Thiele some comforting words.
“I feel badly about wanting to vote against this. Everyone loves you and apparently the dogs love you, too,” she said. “I hope you’ll consider finding a location that would be more appropriate in a commercial area and stay in Kirkwood and give our citizens the value that you’re giving them today.”
Kennelwood In Kirkwood
In other dog-related news, the council approved a first reading for Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a local chain of dog boarding, grooming and training facilities hoping to open a Kirkwood branch at 10936 Manchester Road.
While the dog day care itself is a permitted use on the lot, a special use permit is required for an outdoor dog run, which would contain up to two leashed, supervised dogs at a time. Kennelwood had previously requested three dog runs, but altered its plans after backlash from neighbors.
The change did not quell complaints from residents of neighboring Bradford Square Condominiums, 1030 N. Harrison Ave., several of whom attended the meeting to voice concerns about noise, traffic and lowered property values.
Despite these concerns, the council approved a first reading for the special use permit. Mayor Griffin said he did not believe the impact of two dogs outside would be as large as the residents of Bradford Square believe. Council Member Gibbons added that she appreciated the concessions Kennelwood has made in reducing the number of dog runs.
The matter will face a second and final reading at the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, June 2.
Taco Buddha
Also at the May 19 meeting, the council entertained a hearing for Taco Buddha, a popular University City restaurant seeking to open its second location in Kirkwood. The international eatery has set its sights on 11111 Manchester Road, the former location of Hardee’s.
The roughly 27,000-square-foot lot will do away with the building’s existing drive-thru, but plans to offer curbside pickup service, as well as indoor and outdoor dining with a covered patio.
The council will hold a first reading for Taco Buddha on Thursday, June 2.