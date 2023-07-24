After nearly two years of discussion, the city of Webster Groves formally adopted a new strategic plan on Tuesday, outlining a vision and mission, as well as goals for the community.
The city last developed a set of goals in 2018, and current council members are hopeful that the new plan will deliver needed guidance and a foundation for the city’s departments and employees to provide consistent service to the public.
“It’s something that city staff had kind of asked for — better clarity about what those strategic goals were,” Council Member Sarah Richardson said. “Let’s say them out loud and put them in a place we can refer to them. I think it is helpful to say we have identified our values and our goals.”
The preliminary draft of the strategic plan adopted in February was developed in conjunction with city staff and citizens through surveys and focus groups. The council has since been revising the plan, which includes six strategic goals. The city will provide excellence in service; achieve diversity, equity and inclusion; cultivate a diverse housing stock; ensure longterm fiscal integrity; strengthen economic development; and adopt sustainable practices.
Council Member David Franklin joined in the unanimous vote in favor of the new strategic plan, but also expressed concerns that the document doesn’t do enough to address serious concerns in the region such as the relationships between Webster Groves, neighboring municipalities and St. Louis County.
“Strategically, I see very little in here that actually changes what Webster Groves is today,” Franklin said.
The next step for city leaders is to roll out the strategic plan in a way that is accessible and understandable to citizens.
“I’m afraid if we send out this document it’s going to land kind of with a thud because people don’t want to wade through it,” Mayor Laura Arnold said.
The draft strategic plan is available for review on the city’s website at webstergrovesmo.gov/682/Strategic-Planning.