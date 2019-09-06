The Webster Groves City Council has postponed until Sept. 17 its final vote to create a permit parking section for employees of nearby businesses in the Old Orchard Business District.
The employee-only parking would be on the west side of Bompart Avenue, between East Lockwood and Lake avenues. Parking hours would be between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Mayor Gerry Welch and Council member Frank Janoski opposed the delay in the vote.
City Manager Steve Wylie said those in the business district requested the parking spaces, which would allow parking for a permit fee.
Welch said the city has similar permit parking in sites in other business districts such as Old Webster, with permits sold annually.
The permits are designed to help business employees find parking spaces, which, in Old Orchard, are often taken up by Webster University and Nerinx Hall High School students, according to the mayor. She added that the permit parking would help businesses in the DeSoto building.
Council Member Pam Bliss said she was concerned the plan would push business parking too far north, into the residential area of Bompart.
Bliss said there is a nearby parking lot — within the commercial area —that business employees can use on the north side of Old Orchard, near the Bethesda building.
Council member Bud Bellomo suggested that the city do a study on how often spaces are open in that lot before taking up spots on Bompart.