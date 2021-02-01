The Kirkwood City Council approved a three-unit, multi-family development on a 6,300-square-foot lot at 144 W. Adams Ave. at its regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The site plan for the building features a two-car, ground-level garage planned for each of the three condominium units, as well as a rooftop garden with trees and other plantings.
The 5-2 vote in favor of the project came after discussion carrying over from the Jan. 7 meeting regarding the building’s proposed height. While a majority of the structure will be built within the 40-foot allowance in the city’s zoning code, an elevator shaft serving the rooftop garden will stand at 54 feet, six inches.
Comments from council members were mixed, with Mayor Tim Griffin giving his initial approval despite the height modification request.
“I know some have concerns with the height, but I think this would be a really, really nice addition to the corner of downtown,” he said. “Looking up and seeing this greenhouse rooftop space would be a very good thing, and three condos will add people downtown who will spend money at our existing businesses and restaurants.”
Several other council members echoed approval, acknowledging that at 38 feet, the actual roof of the structure will be within the city’s height limits. Griffin and the others were unable to convince council members Liz Gibbons and Mark Zimmer, who both voted against the project.
“I love the look of this building,” said Gibbons. “But I have a real concern with the height. I feel there’s other ways to achieve what they’re doing without having it be as high as it is.”
Prior to the project’s approval, the council voted on a prerequisite resolution revising the framework plan portion of the city’s downtown master plan and parking study. The site at 144 W. Adams Ave. was previously zoned for mandatory commercial use — the resolution changes the zoning to allow residential use.
Before discussion began, the council heard from resident Hardy Menees, who warned the council to postpone its vote until citizens had time to understand the resolution. Menees referenced his own Letter to the Editor, which appeared in the Jan. 22 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
“I have been getting a large amount of contact that’s been generated through word of mouth about the resolution on the docket tonight,” Menees said. “It seems to me that you have something that was voted against by the subcommittee of the Planning and Zoning Committee, passed P&Z with
one vote and is set for a double vote tonight. I believe, based on the phone calls and other contact I’ve gotten in the last several days that there will be even more contact after this letter is read. I believe the council should table it’s vote. It seems like the city is perilously moving toward a vote that hasn’t really been vetted city-wide.”
The council then voted unanimously to approve the resolution amending the city’s framework plan, with council members acknowledging that the site is “relatively small” to be zoned commercial and was formerly a house.
In Other News
The council authorized an agreement for police, emergency medical service and fire dispatching services with the city of Des Peres beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2026.
The next Kirkwood City Council meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.