The Kirkwood School Board is wasting my tax dollars. They paid a consulting firm $33,660 to use statistically useless data in a presentation claiming the district needs a new school.
Really? Do you believe 90 people out of 41,000 residents in a focus group are going to tell us what the school district needs? And now they are using my tax dollars to pay for an advertising firm in an attempt to convince us we need this new school? And how many tax dollars does it take to hold an election just to vote down an unneeded tax? I think their time would be better spent hiring a superintendent who understands how to find real data!
In full disclaimer, until now I have voted for every single Kirkwood School District tax increase in the last 40 years.
Kirkwood