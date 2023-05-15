The Warson Woods Board of Aldermen will discuss authorizing funds to pay for resurfacing the pool at Royal Oak Park at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Warson Woods City Hall.
The bill calls for the city to pay $153,771 to the pool’s management company, Pro Pool. Total cost to resurface the main pool, lap pool and baby pool total more than $212,000 and must be completed before the pool opens this season. The bill proposes the remaining balance be paid by the Warson Woods Swim Club.
According to the Warson Woods Communication Committee, the city already has the funds in place for the resurfacing and currently projects an excess of about $200,000 in fiscal year 2024.